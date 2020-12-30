Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers Sells 900 Shares

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $24,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $725.60 million, a PE ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

