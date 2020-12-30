Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.69

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $129.34, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIDX. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,265. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 122.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.