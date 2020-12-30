Elastos Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004665 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

