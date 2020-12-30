Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.86 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.86 million and approximately $448,051.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,221,985,961 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

