Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $49.73 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.73 million and approximately $936,908.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,222,130,423 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

