Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Down 13.2%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) fell 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.60. 2,282,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 422,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

