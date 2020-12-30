ELYSIA One Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $1.74 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00128536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00568084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00154830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303625 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050026 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096.

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.