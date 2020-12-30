Encompass Health Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

