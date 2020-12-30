Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.45

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 546380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$275,080.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

