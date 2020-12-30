Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective from investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

