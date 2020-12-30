Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Down 13.6%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Enerflex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

