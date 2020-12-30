Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,333 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

