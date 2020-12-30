Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Down 8.4%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. 692,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 274,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

