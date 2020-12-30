Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of ETM opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 331,811 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

