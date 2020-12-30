Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.90. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

