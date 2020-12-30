Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

ELS opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

