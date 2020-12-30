Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $551,861.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,021.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.07 or 0.02605404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00446110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.01241003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00567135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00227226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,579,100 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,378 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

