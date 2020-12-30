Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ERIE opened at $242.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $256.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.61.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

