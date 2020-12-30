ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.10. ERYTECH Pharma shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

