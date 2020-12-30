ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

