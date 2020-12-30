Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.28

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

