Ethos (ETHOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00275555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01942167 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

