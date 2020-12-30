Ethos Price Hits $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00286550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.