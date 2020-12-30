EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,338.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. EUNO has a market cap of $6.87 million and $2,338.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00548010 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000220 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,077,013,588 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

