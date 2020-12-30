EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading 5.4% Higher

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.85. 135,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 128,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

