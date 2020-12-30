Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Shares Down 18.2%

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,387,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 447,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

