EvenCoin One Day Volume Hits $45,813.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $81,540.57 and approximately $45,813.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002526 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003403 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.