EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 255,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,190. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

