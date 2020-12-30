ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.39

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 1542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

