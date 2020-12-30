Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,681 shares of company stock valued at $54,626,311. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.