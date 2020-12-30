Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $17,850.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,047,800 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

