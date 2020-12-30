Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

