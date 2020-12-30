Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

