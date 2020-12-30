Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

