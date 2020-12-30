Fiii Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Fiii has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market cap of $51,130.86 and $585.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

