Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. 10,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

