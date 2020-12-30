Fire Lotto Trading 9% Higher This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $357,746.92 and approximately $59.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

