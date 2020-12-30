Firo (XZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and $2.11 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00010986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,750.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.08 or 0.02570689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00441124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.01223392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00551430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,375,081 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

