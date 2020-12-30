Firo (XZC) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00011430 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $36.34 million and $2.28 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,956.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.83 or 0.02599850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00449220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.09 or 0.01255819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00576994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00228531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,373,031 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Firo

