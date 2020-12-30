First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $131.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.90 million to $132.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $104.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $500.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $501.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $503.10 million, with estimates ranging from $497.40 million to $508.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 283,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,796,000 after buying an additional 538,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.