First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

FFNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

FFNW opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.