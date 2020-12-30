First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.