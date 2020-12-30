First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

