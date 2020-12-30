First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 23,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

