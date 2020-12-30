First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.81. 27,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 30,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $461,000.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.