Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fluor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fluor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.