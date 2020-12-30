Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: Compound Interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.