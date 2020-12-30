FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $12.95 million and $69,102.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

