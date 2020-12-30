Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.88

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

