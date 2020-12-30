Folgory Coin (FLG) Market Cap Tops $5.69 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 1,307% higher against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $162,588.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00274925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01969908 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.